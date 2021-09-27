Warsaw airport sees recovery after pandemic year

Warsaw Chopin Airport is the biggest airport in Poland. In 2020, it suffered a 70.9-percent drop in passenger numbers.

After the first nine months of 2021, Warsaw Chopin Airport is on track to match passenger figures for the whole of 2020, the year when the coronavirus pandemic raged across the world, crippling air traffic.

The airport has already handled five million passengers, which is close to the 5.48 million figure recorded in the whole of 2020, Chopin Airport spokesman Andrzej Klewiado said on Monday.

A rebound in air traffic started in the spring, Klewiado said.

Air traffic revived largely due to mass coronavirus vaccination campaigns, including in Poland, which has now just over 50 percent of its population fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Since mid-May, the number of passengers checking in at Chopin Airport has been growing by about 10,000 every week,” the spokesman said.

According to Klewiado, September may be the third month in a row in which the airport handles at least one million passengers.

In June, the airport serviced 639,000 passengers, in July – 1.04 million and in August – 1.19 million. August’s figure was 80 percent better compared to the same month of 2020.

