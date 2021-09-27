Tension mounts at Polish-Belarus border, ministers say

Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński (R) and Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak (L) held a joint press conference on Monday to report on the situation on Poland's eastern border.

The situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, where hundreds of migrants are trying to enter Poland and thus the EU, is extremely tense, including due to provocations from Belarusian state services, two Polish ministers have said.

Poland and the Baltic countries have accused the Belarusian government of pushing migrants, most of them from the Middle East, across their borders in an effort to destabilise both its neighbours and the EU.

Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński and Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak held a joint press conference on Monday to report on the situation on Poland’s eastern border.

“There have been a number of provocative incidents involving Belarusian uniformed services as well as mass attempts to violate the integrity of our border,” Kamiński said, calling Minsk’s actions politically-incited “mass illegal migration.”

“The people who are trying to cross our border are under no threat in Belarus,” Kamiński said. “They are there legally and in fact they are being invited by the (Alexander) Lukashenko regime and used by him as weapons and ammunition for political reasons.”

According to Kamiński, Poland has recorded 9,400 attempts to illegally cross the Polish border from Belarus since August, 8,200 of which have been foiled.

“We have about 1,200 detained illegal immigrants in detention centres,” he went on to say. “A number of them have no documents and many of them have false documents.”

Kamiński also said, without specifying details, that every fourth person in a 200-strong reviewed group of illegal migrants has dangerous connections and is involved in illegal practices.

He also claimed that 20 percent of detained migrants have connections with the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to Kamiński and Stanisław Żaryn, the spokesman of Poland’s special services coordinator, some migrants had a terrorist or paramilitary background, including ties with the so-called Islamic State.

Mariusz Błaszczak, the defence minister, said 2,500 soldiers are supporting border officers at the Polish-Belarusian border.

He said Poland has managed to erect 140 kilometres of a new border fence plus a protective fence for animals.

Błaszczak also cited numerous cases of provocation from Belarusian forces, including shots being fired into the air, aiming guns at Polish soldiers, throwing fire crackers or leaving mysterious packages close to the border and then running away from them quickly.

“Incidents are being provoked at the border which may lead to very tense situations,” Błaszczak said.

The interior minister also said he will recommend that the government prolong the state of emergency in border regions that has been in place for a 30-day period since early September, for another 60 days.

Poland now has about 4,000 border guards at the border, who are supported by about 600 police officers.