Shots fired into air at Belarus border says defence min

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland’s defence minister has said Belarusian forces have fired shots into the air and thrown firecrackers at Polish troops serving on the border with Belarus.

“Shots are being fired into the air, weapons are aimed at Polish soldiers, firecrackers are thrown and weapons are reloaded so that Polish soldiers can see that,” said Mariusz Blaszczak at a press conference on Monday.

“I assure you that Polish soldiers are professionals, they are trained, they will not give in to provocation,” the minister added.

The minister also said that Poland would “will do everything to prevent that happened in Western Europe from happening in our homeland,” in an apparent reference to the migration crisis that hit Europe in 2015.

Along with the deployment of 2,500 troops, 94 kilometres of fence have also been built along the border with Belarus in an effort to stem the flow of migrants.

“We can increase the number of Polish troops whenever necessary,” Blaszczak also said.