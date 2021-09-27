Harrowing letters from WWII concentration camp children reveal deprivation and starvation

While examining documents in private collections, historians from the Museum of Polish Children – Victims of Totalitarianism found eight letters written by children who had been imprisoned in what was called the Preventive Camp for Young Poles of the Security Police in Łódź (Jugendverwahrlager der Sicherheitspolizei in Litzmannstadt).

“Please send me some grey soap and a spoon, because I have nothing to eat with […] Please send me some saccharine […] Mummy, make me 20 pancakes…”

These are just some of the shocking pleas made by children imprisoned in a German concentration camp for Polish children in newly discovered letters.

Each letter was censored and written under the dictates of the guards.

Dr. Ireneusz Maj, head of the new museum, said: “This camp and the tragic story of the small defenceless victims of German crimes were forgotten for years. Now we are uncovering the truth about the camp on Przemysłowa Street in Łódź. We will reveal all the facts, show the whole truth about the camp.”

The Nazi rounded up Polish children with the first child prisoners being registered by the Germans on 11 December 1942.Public domain

Twelve-year-old Halinka Cubrzyńska wrote on 15 February 1944: “Dear parents, if you can, get me some leather boot tops and give me both number 37 wooden soles, and send them to me, because I have nothing to walk in (…) I ask for some grey soap and a spoon, because I have nothing to eat with.”