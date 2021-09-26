Polish tennis star Hubert Hurkacz wins his fourth ATP title

The 24-year-old Polish tennis star Hubert Hurkacz defeated the second seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno-Busta 7:6 (7-2), 6-3 in the finals of the ATP indoor hard-court tournament in Metz, France. The win takes him a big step closer to qualifying for November’s ATP Finals. The season-ending Masters tournament in Turin which features the top eight players of the year.

The World No. 13, who did not drop a set on his way to the title, executed another solid match against the Spaniard. He came back from a break down in the first set and managed to put pressure on Carreno-Busta by hitting with consistent depth from the baseline. Hurkacz managed to secure the victory after 82 minutes. Winning the tournament will net the young Pole more than EUR 40,000.

“Pablo is an amazing player, so playing against him in the final here is something special,” Hurkacz said in his on-court interview. “I needed to raise my level to play my best to be able to compete with him and today I came out on top and I am super, super happy about this.”

Later on Sunday, Hurkacz will take to the court for a second time in the day to play the doubles final in the same tournament. He and his Polish partner Jan Zieliński are up against Monegasque-Dutch duo Hugo Nys and Arthur Rinderknech.