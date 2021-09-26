La Palma eruption-induced acid rain in Europe unlikely: Govt Security Centre

“The probability of the so-called ‘acid rainfall’ on Spanish [mainland] territory and in the rest of Europe is nonetheless low,” the Governmental Security Centre (RCB) tweeted on Saturday as the island of La Palma pulled through the sixth day of the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

The Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (IMGW) forecast that the air circulation is not directed towards Central Europe. “The Institute is constantly monitoring the situation and will report on the potential arrival of the pollution to Poland,” the RCB added.

The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PAŻP/PANSA) reported that the hitherto situation had no influence on air travel in Poland.

The ash clouds ejected from the volcano have already made it to neighbouring islands within the Canaries Archipelago. Due to the high risk of travelling in the region entailed by the developments, the airports on La Gomera and Tenerife islands have been temporarily closed.

The ongoing Cumbre Vieja eruption is the first since 1971 and is a peculiar type. What the world is currently seeing on La Palma, volcanologists categorised as a volcanic fissure, which is a linear volcanic vent through which lava erupts, usually without any explosive activity. Often being a few metres wide and many kilometres long, fissure vents can cause large flood basalts which initially run in lava channels only to continue to leak in lava tubes later on. After some time the eruption builds up spatter cones and may concentrate on one or some of them.

Such vents, however, can bring about significant changes to the morphology of the crater, which is the case with the Cumbre Vieja incident. As reported by the Volcano Discovery website on Sunday morning, “a significant portion of the western flank of the cone collapsed, likely during a series of rockfalls, leaving a narrow horseshoe-shaped breach, thus lowering the main vent, which continued to produce violent pulsating lava fountains at fluctuating intensity.”

The lava continues to be ejected into the air with some jets surpassing 500 m in height “with individual bombs reaching perhaps up to around 1000 m in height,” the portal reported. According to volcanologists, another vent has opened up, which implies the plutonic disaster is not over yet.

As observed by Volcano Discovery, the lava is distinguished by high fluidity, which means it can travel far and perpetuate destruction. According to Al-Jazeera, lava has been pouring down the southwest mountainside of Cumbre Vieja consuming everything in its path, including hundreds of houses. “Nearly 7,000 people have been forced to abandon their homes,” Al-Jazeera reported.