Polish Peoples’ Party submit Summer Time Change bill to Parliament

The Polish People’s Party (Polskie Stronnictwo Ludowe) wants the Parliament to start working on a draft amendment to the law on official time at the next parliamentary session. The draft assumes the abolition of time change and leaving summer time in force all year round.

A group of MPs from the PSL-Polish Coalition has submitted a bill to the lower house of the Polish Parliament, the Sejm. The amendment provides for the introduction of Central European Summer Time as the official time in Poland.

“Every year, on the last Sunday in March and also on the last Sunday in October, it is necessary to adjust our clocks. One hour forward in March and one hour back in October,” the MPs point out in the explanatory memorandum. Such a change, they add, “is currently neither socially nor economically justified”.

PSL argues it is necessary to scrap the time changes as the “time changes lead to disruption of the biological clock, whose rhythm is of fundamental importance to the health of every person and adversely affects well-being, manifesting itself, inter alia, in problems with sleep or concentration”.

According to MPs, “the time changes have long failed to have the beneficial effect of saving electricity” and also “causes difficulties for businesses, especially in the transport and banking sectors”.

I will strive to ensure that Madam Speaker introduces it for debate on the first day of the session, i.e. Wednesday,” PSL MP Marek Sawicki, the project’s author, said in an interview with Radio ZET. So far the PSL MPs’ draft has not been included in the agenda available on the Sejm’s website.