Netflix announces third season of “The Witcher”

Netflix has announced that its hit series “The Witcher” will see a third season. The company also released a trailer for its long awaited second season which will premiere on December 17th. The first season of The Witcher debuted in 2019 and was a huge success.

Netflix also confirmed that it is planning a second anime production and a series for children and families. Both will be set in the Witcher universe.

The information was provided by Netflix during TUDUM, a Netflix global fan event.

The Witcher is a fantasy drama series based on the books of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. Set in a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as “the Continent”.

The first season of the Netflix series consisted of eight episodes and was released in its entirety on December 20, 2019.

The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny. It stars Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the executive producer and showrunner of the series, has stated that the second season will build on the foundations of the first season, becoming more focused; the characters will interact with each other more frequently.

“When I talk about The Witcher, I always talk about how these three characters come together — Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer — they come together as a family. It’s the most important part of the series for me,” Hissrich said. “And when you start to imagine someone’s family, you also need to understand their family of origin. For Geralt, it’s his brothers, it’s the brotherhood of the witchers. So I’m really excited to get back in and meet Vesemir, his father figure, for the first time and all of these men that he was raised with since he was seven years old.”

Filming of the first season concluded in Ogrodzieniec Castle in Poland. The ruins of this medieval castle, dating from the 1300s, were the backdrop for scenes including the fictional Vilgefortz of Roggeveen and Triss Merigold. The ruins were also included in the Battle of Sodden Hill in the final episode of Season 1.

Filming for the second season began in London in early 2020, but was halted for two weeks in March due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show officially resumed filming on August 12, 2020. On November 7, production was halted again after a number of crew members had tested positive for COVID-19.

At the end of 2019, Netflix issued a number of official lists, including the Most Popular TV Shows of the Year. The series was among the most viewed in the U.S. market, ranking second among series.

On January 21, 2020, Netflix announced that the first season had been viewed by over 76 million viewers on its service within the first month of release.