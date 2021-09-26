Young Polish scientists scoop awards

Eight awards went to young Polish scientists at the international finals of the European Union Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS) competition held in Salamanca, Spain. Their research concerns among other environmental pollution from microplastics, groundwater pollution by medical products and problems of algorithmics.

The European Union Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS) has been run by the European Commission since 1989. Winners of national competitions advance to the European championship. Subjects include science, life sciences, technology and, more recently, the humanities and social sciences.

The EUCYS competition in Salamanca took place after a year’s break and was conducted in hybrid format – the jury gathered in Spain, while the scientists presented their projects online. Entries from both 2020 and 2021 were considered, with a separate prize pool for each year.

A total of 114 projects from 158 young scientists aged 14-20 from 34 countries were entered in the competition. The jury awarded a total of 40 prizes, of which eight went to Poles – informs the organiser of the Polish part of the competition, the National Children’s Fund, in a press release.

The third main prize (one of two equal prizes for 2020), worth EUR 3.500, was awarded to Jarosław Brodecki, a graduate of the Łódź University of Technology, author of the thesis entitled “Assessment of pollution of urban rivers by microplastics and their penetration into trophic networks, exemplified by the river system of the Łódź agglomeration”.

Describing the results of his research he wrote, “I obtained results that confirmed the dramatic scale of microplastic pollution. And what is equally important, its ability to move to the highest trophic levels”.

He added, “these are the first such studies devoted to the Łódź agglomeration and one of the few concerning small watercourses of urbanised areas. For the first time I found microplastics in tawny owls, kingfishers and foxes. My research indicates an urgent need for further diagnosis of the problem by studying more animal species and changing the sewage treatment technology”.

Jakub Bachurski, a graduate of the 14th S. Staszic High School in Warsaw, author of the paper “Approximation pattern search with bounded absolute error” dealing with a classical algorithmic problem, was awarded the BISITE Research Group Special Prize for 2021.

Polish representatives, Igor Jaszczyszyn, a graduate of the 9th K. Hoffmanowa High School in Warsaw, and Jakub Lewandowski from the 18th J. Zamoyski in Warsaw, authored the paper “Synthesis and study of a composite based on metal oxides and silica for use in photocatalysis and pollution trapping,” were awarded with a special prize from the Institute of Functional Biology and Genomics (IBFG) & Institute for Agribiotechnology Research (CIALE) University of Salamanca.

Their research was inspired by reading reports documenting the extent of drug contamination in the groundwater. The young chemists decided that there was a need to create a composite that traps pollutants and can be easily removed from water using a magnet, making it a universal material for household applications.

Adam Barański, a student of mathematics at the University of Warsaw, and the author of the thesis “On the divisibility of solutions to the Pell equation” also received a special award for 2020. In his case, the donor is EUROFusion – a consortium of over 30 research organisations from EU member states, the UK, Switzerland and Ukraine.

The Salamanca Cancer Research Center’s special award for 2020 went to Aleksander Łysomirski, author of the paper “Fisetin is a natural senolytic that reduces the metabolic activity of colorectal cancer cells and has potential effects on the autophagy process in HCT166 cells”. Mr Łysomirski is currently studying medicine, in his second year at Queen Mary University of London.

In addition, Radosław Żak, Adam Barański and Jakub Bachurski received a Wolfram Research award. These are one-year licences for Mathematica Student Edition software and a subscription to the WolframAlpha Pro tool.

Next year, the EUCYS international finals will be hosted by Leiden, the Netherlands, which has also been designated as the European City of Science for 2022. Those who would like to present their research to an international audience have until 15 December to enter the competition.