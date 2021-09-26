Poland has tabled very good proposal to solve Turów dispute, PM says

In Morawiecki's opinion Poland has formulated a very good proposal to the Czechs regarding Turów.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that the Czechs have been offered a very good proposal regarding the contested Turów mine but it’s unlikely to be accepted ahead of the elections in Czechia.

On September 20, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ordered the Polish government to pay a daily fine of EUR 500,000 for not following a May 21 ruling demanding a stop to operations at the Turów open-cast lignite mine, which lies on the border with Germany and Czechia.

The Czech authorities had gone to the court owing to claims the mine has a negative impact on local groundwater.

Following the CJEU’s decision, the Polish government said it would not shut down the disputed mine and, on Friday, started the 13th round of talks with Czechia over the issue.

“Under this proposal, the inhabitants of the border areas can count on real financial support from the Polish side as regards projects related to water, the creation of additional noise barriers and other investments,” he said on Sunday.

At the same time he said that it would be “probably difficult” to reach an agreement on Turów before the Czech elections, “because our Czech neighbours are guided by the election logic… which is devoid of readiness to reach an agreement.”

An election campaign is currently underway in the Czechia ahead of the parliamentary elections on October 8-9.

Morawiecki also said that if final decisions are made before the CJEU, which should happen within a few months, then, he believes, this will end the process of charging penalties.

“Our Czech neighbours must be aware that the willingness to reach any agreement on our side will certainly be much, much lower. Our offer is on the table, is very good and we will see whether it will be accepted by the Czechs,” he said.