Bogatynia residents anxious about mine conflict with the Czech Republic

Residents of Bogatynia in south-western Poland expressed anxiousness when asked about the town’s future by reporters from the Polish Press Agency in connection with the legal case brought against the Polish government’s decision not to close down the Turów Coal Mine. The mine, which lies on the border with Germany and the Czech Republic, has been the subject of a complaint to the EU by the Czech authorities, which claims that plans to extend it threaten the environment and, especially, ground water on the Czech side of the border.

Bogatynia has prospered for years thanks to its two principal enterprises: the Turów Coal Mine and the associated thermal power station, Elektrownia Turów, the third-largest of the country.

The Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) decided on 20 September that Poland has to pay the European Commission 500 thousand euro a day for not implementing the interim measures following an injunction from May this year which ordered Poland to stop the extraction of lignite in the Turów mine.

This injunction came following a complaint that the Czech Republic brought to the Court against Poland in February. The Czech Republic believes that the mine has a negative impact on border regions where groundwater levels have decreased. In May, the CJEU ordered Poland to immediately halt production at the mine, pending a substantive ruling on the Czech complaint.

Asked about the CJEU ruling, one of the European Commission’s (EC) spokesmen, Eric Mamer, told reporters that Poland would have to pay the imposed fines, and warned that the EC could take appropriate steps if Poland did not fulfil this obligation.

Vivian Loonela, another EC spokesperson, said that the EC wanted Poland to immediately halt operations at the Turów mine. She also stated that the EU would use all powers at its disposal to make Poland pay the daily fines imposed by the CJEU.

In Bogatynia, an area of 17,000 inhabitants, the conflict continues to stir emotions, especially as Friday’s 13th round of Polish-Czech talks failed to result in an agreement.

Agnieszka, who works in a flower shop, expressed hope that the government’s decision not to stop the mine’s work would not change. “The Turów complex is the only source of people’s livelihood in Bogatynia. Apart from factories in Germany and the Czech Republic, there is nothing else here,” she said.

Robert, a pensioner whose son works at the mine, is emotional about the issue. “I keep following all the information on this matter and it worries me that no agreement is being reached. My son has taken out a loan and has prepared to make investments, so I’m very keen for him to keep this job. It is good that the mine was not closed, because it is impossible to do such an operation overnight, and restarting the mine could be very costly,” he said.

Another resident of Bogatynia, who asked to remain anonymous, believes that the conflict around Turów is a political issue that involves not only the Czech Republic and Poland.

“In my opinion, the government should not back down now, because if it did we would show all of Europe and everyone that we are weak, that we do what others tell us to do,” she said.

“Why are the Czechs not bothered by the mines that operate on their side or those that operate in Germany? Besides, the Czechs have built many factories close to the border, which also need a significant amount of water for production. And maybe this is where the problem lies,” she added.

Negotiations between Poland and the Czech Republic could solve the issue without EU intervention but are unlikely to end in an agreement before the Czech Parliamentary election scheduled for October 8-9.

Incumbent Prime Minister Andrej Babis is under pressure from one of the main opposition groupings, Pirates and Mayors, a liberal progressive centrist political alliance which are forthright about environmental radicalism.

The Prime Minister has seen his ANO party rise in polls during recent weeks and is likely to be re-elected for another four-year-term. Political commentators say that he is unwilling to risk re-election over being perceived as weak in the Turów Mine conflict but that there should be room for maneuver following his expected re-election.