PM recalls how Civic Platform govt led to infrastructural deficit

“It needs to be made clear that we have inherited not just an immense budget deficit and a walloping public debt from our [PO] predecessors, but we have also picked up an infrastructural deficit, in other words, a huge developmental backwardness,” PM Mateusz Morawiecki recalled on Sunday at the reopening of the Mielec-Dębice train connection. It has been 12 years since the Civic Platform’s (PO) government decided to shut it down.

The PM went back to the drawdown listing the elements of infrastructure that had been undone by the PO government. “Coach lines, the famous Motor Transport Company [PKS] buses, railways — all rolled back, [police] posts were closed,” he said, adding that “today, we have rebuilt all that, we are bringing that back.”

Speaking at Mielec, Podkarpackie province, the PM stressed that the city’s connection with Dębica was brought back 12 years into its discontinuation by the PO government. “It is worth recalling the map of train and coach connections to all small and medium towns that have been shut down. We will present the map soon,” he said.

PM Morawiecki highlighted a plethora of the current government’s new investments. “Dear compatriots, it is worth asking our railway persons when railway investments of the same magnitude as witnessed today, under the Law and Justice [PiS] government, were carried out last time. We are talking about over 5,500 km of already modernised railways, 60 revamped and restored stations, and 200 more to be renovated,” the official said.

The PM felt that many towns were getting back their aesthetic showpieces — the train stations that used to fall into neglect. He also stressed that train stations were part of the socio-economic life having great importance for small and medium localities.