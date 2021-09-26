Poland reports 643 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, one death

Tytus Żmijewski/PAP

Poland recorded 643 new confirmed coronavirus cases and one death over the past 24 hours to Sunday morning, against 917 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 1,343 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 1,312 recorded the day prior, including 148 patients on ventilators, against the total of 629 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 83,104 people are under quarantine. So far 2,661,349 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 37,147,012 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,374,121 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.