COVID-19: 643 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 643 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,903,234 including 166,313 still active. The number of active cases was 166,244 yesterday.

The ministry also announced a new fatality, none of which were due to COVID-19 alone, whilst one resulted from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 75,572.

According to the ministry, a total of 83,104 people are quarantined and 2,661,349 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 166,313 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

37,144,805 vaccinations have been administered so far, including 19,752,578 first doses and 17,392,227 second doses or the J&J solution. The latter number indicates fully vaccinated citizens.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 148 out of 629 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 232,297,026 coronavirus cases, 4,757,639 deaths and 208,912,510 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 43,725,604. India has the second most with 33,652,745 cases and Brazil third with 21,343,304.