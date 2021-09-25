Migration pressure entails risk of terrorist infiltration: official

“The recent massive wave of migration to Europe facilitates the West-ward infiltration by people linked to, among others, terrorist organisations and organised criminal groups,” Stanisław Żaryn, the spokesperson of the Minister-Coordinator for Special Services, tweeted on Saturday.

“Alas, such risks are also entailed by the migration pressure contrived by Lukashenka and Putin against Poland,” the official’s tweet continued.

Since the beginning of September, the Border Guard has recorded over 5,000 attempts of illegal crossings of the Polish-Belarusian border. A state of emergency was imposed on the Polish side of the border and has remained in place since September 2.

Enacted by the power of President Andrzej Duda’s decree issued on the motion of the Council of Ministers, the state of an emergency comprises 183 localities. The government justified the necessity of introducing the state of an emergency, citing the situation on the border with Belarus where Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime wages “hybrid war”.

On Friday night, a group of Iraqi migrants was stopped 500 m from the Belarusian border. One of the male members of the group died despite resuscitation carried out by a patrol and an ambulance rescue team. The Border Guard reported last Sunday that three bodies were discovered along the Belarusian border. The migrants were attempting to cross the border. Moreover, a woman’s body was found on the Belarusian side of the border.