Polish woman cyclist wins bronze at Flanders World Championships

Vincent Jannink/PAP/EPA

Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland won a bronze medal in the Women’s Elite Road Race of the UCI Road World Championships 2021 in Leuven, Belgium, on Saturday.

Elisa Balsamo of Italy won the race and gold. Marianne Vos of the Netherlands finished second to take silver.

This is the first medal won by Poland in the history of Women’s Elite Road Races.