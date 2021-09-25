Tennis: Hubert Hurkacz advances to ATP final in Metz

Top seeded Polish tennis star Hubert Hurkacz defeated the German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk 6:4, 7:6 (7-4) in the semifinals of the ATP indoor hard-court tournament in Metz, France. The Polish tennis player still has to wait for an opponent to be determined in the deciding match.

The 101st-ranked German, with Polish roots, proved that he is not an easy obstacle to overcome for rivals ranked much higher than him when he plays at his best. At the start of the first set, it was the 13th-ranked Pole who had to defend against a break. In the second part of the set, he had a slight advantage, which culminated in a break in the last game.

In the second set, Hurkacz was down 0:2 and 1:3 before making a comeback and winning the second set in a tie-break.

It will be the fourth time that Hurkacz will step out on the centercourt for an ATP final, having won his previous three finals. He won his first ATP tournament in Winston-Salem 2020 and has claimed two trophies this year, in Delray Beach and Miami.

His rival in Sunday’s final will be the number two seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno-Busta or the acrobatic Frenchmen Gael Monfils.

A good performance in Metz could also be important in his bid to qualify for November’s ATP Finals. The season-ending Masters tournament in Turin will feature the top eight players of the year. The Pole is currently ninth on that list, but seventh-placed Spaniard Rafael Nadal has already ended his season and will not play in Italy.