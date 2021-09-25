Presidential couple invites all to October tree-planting initiative

President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda drummed up participation in the forthcoming edition of the tree-planting “We Plant” initiative taking place October 1.

“Let us take care of our forests together! We invite you to participate in the Presidential Couple’s “We Plant” initiative. let us be together on October 1!” the President’s Ofice (KPRM) tweeted on Saturday in the name of the Presidential Couple.

The initiative was inaugurated in 2019 by President Duda in response to the destruction caused by the hurricane of the century that had hit Poland in 2017. This was Poland’s largest cataclysm of this sort in 95 years. On the turn of August 11/12, 20217, powerful winds broke and uprooted millions of trees on the surface of about 70,000 hectares on a stretch between Lower Silesia, Wielkopolska, Kujawy and Kaszuby regions.

During the 2020 edition of the initiative, the Presidential Couple appealed for participation in the revitalisation of the Zdroje Silviculture in the Forest District of Lipusz, the most severely affected by the hurricane of August 2017.