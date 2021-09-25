Visit cypher centre and learn about cryptologists who changed course of WWII

With the Enigma Cypher Centre in Poznań (CSE) officially opened on Friday, Poland has got a place where visitors can learn about cryptology and its history, Polish cryptologists and their role in the breaking of the code of the WWII German cyphering machine Enigma.

As of Saturday, visitors to the CSE can see the original German coding machine Enigma borrowed from the Kołobrzeg Polish Arms Museum.

The CSE is located on the crossings of Kościuszki and Saint Marcin streets in the building of the Collegium Martineum, which is the same building that hosted the cyphers bureau of the General Staff of the Polish army prior to WWII. It is in this very edifice that Marian Rejewski, Jerzy Różycki and Henryk Zygalski worked. They were the mathematicians who broke the Enigma code, knocking a powerful asset from the German hands and contributing to the Allied victory in WWII.

“After 14 years of dealing with the topic of the Poznań cryptologists, we move from the mobile exhibition phase to the stationary phase,” head of the Wielkopolskie province Marek Woźniak said on Friday, adding that “ever since the unveiling of the Poznań memorial dedicated to the cryptologists, with the bringing of [cryptologist] Lieutenant Colonel Maksymilian Ciężki’s ashes back to Poland, with the designing of a mobile exhibition that was brought to as many as 48 locations worldwide and 15 places in Poland, the time has come for us to anchor the tale of the Poznań cryptologists for good, to ensconce it in an educational narrative.”

For his part, the Vice-Chancellor of the Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań professor Tadeusz Wallas stressed that the Wielkopolskie province has just gotten “an innovative memorial”.

“This is not a monument with which we praise the miracle of German technology,” the vice-chancellor highlighted. “We use it to pay tribute to those who figured out how the Enigma cyphered messages. As a result, the tides of WWII changed, which would not have happened but for this discovery,” he added.

Deputy Mayor of Poznań Mariusz Wiśniewski stressed that until the opening ceremony there had been a want of a space that would explain the role of Poles in the breaking of the Enigma code. “Thanks to this centre we show that it was precisely in our city [of Poznań] where the march towards the victory over the Third Reich in WWII started. This is also a homage to our city, to the hither present university and all of the citizens who contributed to the launching of the course of cyphering from which our heroes graduated, namely Marian Rejewski, Jerzy Różycki and Henryk Zygalski.”

Families of the heroic cryptologists arrived in Poznań to take part in the CSE opening. A great-granddaughter of Lt Col Maksymilian Ciężki, the precursor of the Polish cryptologists’ success, Joanna Kaczmarczyk expressed her joy with the opening of the Centre.

“This project is a tribute to the work of outstanding cryptologists, heroic Poles. I am glad that we will not be learning about their exploits from books and the Internet alone. Their legacy will continue to live within the walls of this building. I rejoice from the fact that the youths will be able to acquaint themselves with the particularly interesting story in an approachable and attractive way, that they will learn the secrets of cyphering and test their mettle as cryptologists,” she said.

Made available to visitors as of Saturday, arrivals will be able to take part in a nighttime seeing of the exhibition. They will also have the unprecedented chance to participate in a secret course of cyphering organised in the form of a scavenger hunt game.

Although the exhibition tells a certain story and educates visitors on historical events, as head of CSE Piotr Bojarski clarified, “we are not a museum.”

The CSE exhibition consists of three parts. The first part acquaints the viewers with cyphering methods beginning from ancient all the way to modern times. The consequent part is dedicated to the historical events revolving around the breaking of the Enigma code and its aftermath, including the information revolution.

The youngest visitors will enjoy the Cypher Zone — a special family area, where children and youths can get inspired to pursue knowledge on their own account.

The design and construction of the CSE cost over PLN 30 mln [EUR 6.51 mln], of which PLN 10 mln [EUR 2.17 mln]. The city of Poznań contributed around PLN 16 mln [EUR 3.47 mln] to the enterprise, including PLN 4 mln [EUR 870,000] from Adam Mickiewicz University’s budget.

The operator of the CSE is the Pozńań Heritage Centre — an urban institution of culture.