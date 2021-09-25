Air traffic in Poland rises but still below pre-pandemic level – agency

Poland's largest airport, in Warsaw, recorded a 38-percent year-on-year increase in air traffic in August 2021 to 11,594 air operations, but a 36-percent decrease compared to 2019.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Air travel within Polish airspace is picking up but it is still below the level recorded before the coronavirus pandemic, show the results of a new study by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency.

The number of air operations (take-offs and landings) at all Polish airports reached 31,516 in August 2021, up by 39 percent against 22,726 in August 2020, the agency wrote in a report published on Saturday.

This result is however down by 27 percent compared to the 42,883 air operations recorded in August 2019.

Poland’s largest airport, in Warsaw, recorded a 38-percent year-on-year increase in air traffic in August 2021 to 11,594 air operations, but a 36-percent decrease compared to 2019.

PLL LOT, Poland’s national air carrier, had a 13-percent share in air traffic in Poland in August 2021. It was followed by Ryanair (12 percent) and Wizz Air (9 percent).