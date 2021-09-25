Cardiovascular specialists from across Europe descend on Poznań

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the health of patients suffering from heart disease. That is the common view of cardiovascular specialists from across Europe who have gathered in Poznań for the 25th International Congress of the Polish Cardiac Society.

1.3 million Poles suffer from various types of heart failure. The coronavirus pandemic has particularly affected this group of patients, increasing mortality due to cardiovascular diseases. During the 25th International Congress of the Polish Cardiac Society held in Poznań, specialists from all over the world discussed how to counteract this phenomenon and how to use the achievements of technology and science to provide better treatment.

Dr Lidia Chmielewska-Michalak from the Department of Cardiology at the Transfiguration Hospital in Poznań states that transplantation is the only chance for recovery for patients with chronic heart failure. Following the procedure, such patients remain under constant care as they require regular examinations and heart biopsies to assess whether there is no rejection. Apart from patients with acute coronary syndromes, those who undergo pacemaker implantation or have cardiac rhythm disturbances also make up a large part of the cases treated according to Dr Chmielewska-Michalak.

She says that the treatment of cardiovascular diseases was irreversibly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Patients did not turn up for scheduled procedures. In fact, our ward was empty, with only a few patients reporting. What is worse, patients with, for example, acute coronary syndromes or chest pains did not come to the emergency room. As a result, these patients are now coming to us in a much worse condition, which has increased the mortality rate due to cardiovascular diseases,” added Dr Chmielewska-Michalak.

Such problems, among others, are being discussed by specialists during the 25th International Congress of the Polish Cardiac Society. The heart doctors are also discussing the new guidelines of the European Society of Cardiology.

“Very important guidelines on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with heart failure have been published after 5 years, and new guidelines on treatment with pacemakers have been published after 8 years. We also have new recommendations for the treatment of valvular defects and new recommendations for the prophylactic treatment of cardiovascular disease,” explained Prof. Przemysław Mitkowski, president of the Polish Cardiac Society.

Moreover, Congress is to provide doctors with guidance on the most modern and optimal methods of treatment. In Poland, in the group of people under 60, cardiovascular diseases are the most common cause of death.