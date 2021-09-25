Soldiers put their driving skills to test

After three days of test and trial, the best drivers of the Polish Army have been determined as part of the 17th edition of the “Military Driver” competition.

A total of eight tasks were organised to test the entrant’s driving skills, not all of which pertained to driving alone. Carried out in the Logistics Training Centre in Grupa, near the northern Polish city of Grudziądz, Kujawsko-Pomorskie province, the competition promoted the principles of safe driving by making auxiliary competencies such as providing first aid part of the general evaluation.

“Everyone deems themselves good driver but when emergencies occur one really has to know how to act upon them. Sticky situations — think a skid, an accident — such things happen and one needs to know how to find a way out of them,” said the “Military Driver 2021” competition winner Sergeant Krzysztof Pilarski.

Slalom-driving a water container-mounted Polish 6×6 cargo and personnel truck Star 266 in difficult conditions was one of the tasks. The last out of the eight tasks was a team challenge requiring participating teams to cross an obstacle course, as recounted by the jury head Lieutenant Colonel Ryszard Ociesa.

The competition also determined the best military motorcycle driver. The winner, Sergeant Radosław Pawlukowski, frankly said that “it was tough, only the best of the best turned up so you really had to show what you’re made of.”

The competition for the best Polish Army driver concluded with an awards ceremony. A total of 30 car drivers and 17 motorcyclists competed for the mechanical spurs.