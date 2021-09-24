President praises border services for protecting Polish, EU frontier

We are doing our job well; I am grateful to our border services and the army that they protect the frontier and do it in a responsible and serious manner, said President Andrzej Duda in an interview for Poland’s public TV channel TVP Info on Friday.

The president said that judging from his talks and speeches at the UN General Assembly in New York, Poland’s Western European partners understood the seriousness of hybrid attacks by Belarus.

To this topic, President Duda devoted his speech during the debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. The president stressed that the Belarusian authorities did not agree to Poland’s humanitarian aid to migrants who camp on the Belarusian side of the border. He said that migrants are treated by the regime as pawns in the political game, and their dignity and elementary rights are deeply violated.

Referring to the Turów mine dispute, President Duda said that Poland should not implement the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), which ordered the country to pay a fine of EUR 500,000 a day for not suspending the activity in the Turów lignite mine.

In his opinion, the decision of a judge of CJEU, which took the decision on her own, undermines the sense of the functioning of this court.

“We cannot close the Turów mine. If we close it, 7 percent of our energy market will therefore be excluded. We cannot suspend coal extraction in Turów right away because the state would not be able to supply households with energy,” said the President, adding that “perhaps the intention was for us to buy this energy in Germany.”

Current EU is oppressive: President

In the opinion of President Duda, in order for the EU to flourish and be a harmonious community, it cannot function as it does now. He said that Poland would not leave the Union, but this did not mean that it should not speak out about vital topics, such as the activity of its institutions.

According to the president, the current EU is “oppressive and harmful to the member states, especially ideological grounds.”

“The concept of building an economic community has been replaced by forcing states to adopt rules that are unknown to them,” he said, adding that Poles had long dreamt of being in the EU, and now they should change it into a community of true values.

According to President Duda, the EU should return to what it was at its inception and to values, primarily economic, that guided the founders of the European Coal and Steel Community.

Asked about the reform of the judiciary and the reaction of European institutions in this matter, he replied that “Poland pursues its interests firmly, not everyone likes it, and the largest states do not like it definitely.”

In the interview, the President was also asked what Polish-US relations with the administration of US President Joe Biden look like today, and whether they are worse than before.

“Here it must be said clearly, there is no need to hide it, there are profound ideological differences in how we perceive the world,” Andrzej Duda said.

At the same time, he said that “there is no doubt that when it comes to security issues, these fundamental issues, the US policy does not change.”

“And those issues which, I think, are the most important for Poles, precisely those related to security, with the functioning of the international space, they remain stable and there are no changes,” the president emphasised.