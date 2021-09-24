Harvest time: Polish wine winning more and more hearts

Almost 600 hectares that offer a variety of grapes – all of this belongs to the Solaris vineyard, one of the most popular facilities in Poland.

Although Poland is not the first country that comes to mind while thinking about wine, the local market is constantly growing, about 5-6 percent per year. The Poles have recently grown to love semi-dry and semi-sweet ones.

According to Paweł Gąsiorek, an international wine expert, at the moment, “Poland can be compared to such countries as Germany, Austria, even Hungary.”

The trend of wine tourism, so getting to know a region through wine trails and sampling, is growing. But the real capital in the wine industry is inside the bottle, luckily it’s very liquid.