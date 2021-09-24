EU, at Poland’s request, condemns Russia for cyberattacks

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who issued the Friday statement on behalf of the bloc, said that malicious cyber activities had been observed in several member states, were collectively designated as 'Ghostwriter,' and associated them with the Russian state.

Jason Szenes/PAP/EPA

At the request of Poland, the European Union in a Friday statement condemned the alleged Russian cyberattacks that targetted the member states.

“At our request, Russia’s cyberattacks and disinformation activities aimed at Poland and other countries evoke a strong response,” Permanent Representation of Poland to the EU wrote in a Twitter post on Friday.

“The European Union condemns Russia and urges to end its harmful activities in cyberspace,” the post further read.

“Such activities are unacceptable as they seek to threaten our integrity and security, democratic values and principles and the core functioning of our democracies,” the statement read.

Borrel said that the cyberattacks had targetted “numerous members of Parliaments, government officials, politicians” as well as reporters and citizens in the EU and that the hackers had attempted to access computer systems and personal accounts in the bloc, and steal data.

“These activities are contrary to the norms of responsible state behaviour in cyberspace as endorsed by all UN Member States,” he added.

Borrell’s statement said the EU and its member states “strongly denounce these malicious cyber activities, which all involved must put to an end immediately.”

“We urge the Russian Federation to adhere to the norms of responsible state behaviour in cyberspace,” it said, adding that the bloc would “consider taking further steps.”