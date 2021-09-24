Russia’s cyberattacks condemned by EU at Poland’s initiative

“At our request, Russia’s cyberattacks and disinformation activities aimed at Poland and other countries evoke a strong response,” Permanent Representation of Poland to the EU announced on social media.

“The European Union condemns Russia and urges it to end its harmful activities in cyberspace,” the post on Twitter further read.

Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, who issued the Friday statement on behalf of the bloc, said that malicious cyber activities had been observed in several member states, were collectively designated as “Ghostwriter,” and associated them with the Russian state.

“Such activities are unacceptable as they seek to threaten our integrity and security, democratic values and principles and the core functioning of our democracies,” the statement reads.

Mr Borrel said that the cyberattacks had targeted “numerous members of Parliaments, government officials, politicians” as well as reporters and citizens in the EU and that the hackers had attempted to access computer systems and personal accounts in the bloc, and steal data.

“These activities are contrary to the norms of responsible state behaviour in cyberspace as endorsed by all UN Member States,” he added.

Mr Borrell went on to say that the member states “strongly denounce these malicious cyber activities, which all involved must put to an end immediately.”

The EU member states jointly urged Russia “to adhere to the norms of responsible state behaviour in cyberspace,” otherwise, the bloc would “consider taking further steps.”