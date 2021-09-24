Poland records less poverty, better conditions for children

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poverty in Poland has gone down and the situation of children has improved, showed a Friday-published report by Poland’s GUS national statistical office.

GUS said the percentage of Poles living below the poverty threshold was down from 18 percent in 2010 to 15 percent today, with a marked improvement in the living conditions of children.

The report sets the percentage of poverty-endangered children in Poland at only 13 percent compared to 2010, considerably below the 20 percent EU average.

They report authors also note that the improved situation of children is, among others, the effect of the introduction of new family aid programmes in recent years.

According to GUS, Polish households are still among the most overcrowded in the EU. The report states that despite improvements in housing over the past decade, housing standards in Poland remain below the EU average, with 38 percent of Poles living in overcrowded conditions (48 percent in 2010).

Also, 8 percent of Poles live in quarters without bathrooms, with leaking roofs and insufficient light, the report said (13 percent in 2010), the report said.

The report, titled “Poland on the Path to Sustainable Growth – 2020 Report”, marks the 5th anniversary of Poland’s adoption of an “Agenda 2030” sustainable growth strategy.