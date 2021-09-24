Tennis: Świątek reaches semi-final in Ostrava, Hurkacz in Metz

Iga Świątek and Hubert Hurkacz won their quarterfinal matches of the WTA Ostrava and ATP Metz indoor tennis tournaments respectively. For the first time in their careers, both are the top-seeded athletes.

The 20-year-old Pole defeated Elena Rybakina 7:6 (7-5), 6:2. It was their first duel, although the player from Kazakhstan saw off another Polish representative, Magda Linette, onward to the quarterfinal.

With the final spot at stake, Świątek will face Maria Sakkari. The Greek, world number 12, defeated Iga Świątek in the quarterfinals of this year’s French Open in Paris.

Meanwhile, Hubert Hurkacz beat Andy Murray 7:6 (7-4), 6:3. It was the second time in the span of a few weeks when the Wrocław player defeated the Scotsman. Previously, the Pole saw off Murray in the 2nd round of the Cincinnati tournament.

Murray, who is 10 years older than Hurkacz, is the winner of three Grand Slam events and has held the top of the ATP rankings in the past. However, chronic hip trouble and several surgeries saw him drop out of form. He is currently the 113th player in the world and performed in Metz owing to a “wild card” from the organisers of the tournament.

Now, Hurkacz will take on Peter Gojowczyk from Germany in the semifinal. The Pole has also reached that phase in doubles, along with another Polish player, Jan Zieliński.