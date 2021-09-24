Lithuania, Poland to push EU towards financing fence on border with Belarus

Lithuania and Poland will try to persuade the European Union to financially support the construction of the fence on the border of both countries with Belarus – these are the arrangements agreed upon in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, on Friday by the Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė and Polish Deputy Interior Minister Bartosz Grodecki.

It was also agreed that Lithuania and Poland “will strive to accelerate changes in EU law in the field of border protection and migration.”

The meeting of Ms Bilotaitė and Mr Grodecki was held in Vilnius as part of the 20th session of the Polish-Lithuanian Intergovernmental Commission for Cross-Border Cooperation, which ended on Friday.

EU officials have repeatedly pointed out that the Union’s law does not provide for financing the construction of a border fence, and that only certain security measures at the border, such as a monitoring system, may be financed.

Minister Grodecki, quoted in the statement by the Lithuanian Ministry of the Interior, stressed that Lithuania and Poland were obliged not only to protect state borders, their citizens, but also the entire EU, as these are also the external borders of the community.

During the meeting in Vilnius, it was also agreed that Lithuania and Poland will continue cooperation in order to stop illegal migration and will present a common position on the matter at the EU forum.

The meeting also discussed cooperation in the field of rescue and civil protection on the Polish-Lithuanian border, the joint activities of sanitary and epidemiological services, as well as partnership in the field of transport. It was agreed that an important goal was to launch a passenger train on the Vilnius-Warsaw route in the near future.

The Polish-Lithuanian Intergovernmental Commission for Cross-Border Cooperation was established in 1995. Its meetings are held alternately in Poland and Lithuania.