Infections to rise despite slowdown ministry spokesman says

Andrzej Lange

The Covid-19 infection rate will continue to rise despite the weekly increase in the number of infections falling from 40-50 percent to 25-28 percent, the Polish Health Ministry’s spokesman has said.

Covid-19 infections have been on the rise in Poland for a number of weeks as the fourth wave of the pandemic takes hold.

Speaking to private television channel Polsat News, Wojciech Andrusiewicz said that “the rising trend continues but in recent days the (weekly) trend of 40-50 percent has clearly subsided.”

“Now we’re speaking of a trend at the level of 25-28 percent,” he said, adding that “we can see a certain slowdown in the scale of the increases.”

According to Andrusiewicz, this is due to what he called “saturation” after the first two weeks of September, when people were returning from vacations and students were going back to schools.

Andrusiewicz said Poland “must be prepared to see 1,000 infections a day and more soon.”

On Friday morning, the Health Ministry reported 813 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours.