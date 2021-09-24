It’s a boy! Top cop delivers baby in carpark after hearing mother’s screams

Finding the woman lying on the ground with the baby’s head already visible, Sgt. Ireneusz Iwańczyk whipped out a pair of latex gloves and proceeded to deliver the baby on the spot.

A policeman who delivered a baby in a hospital carpark after hearing the mother crying out for help has been hailed a local hero.

Sgt. Ireneusz Iwańczyk had been on patrol close to the hospital in the small town of Kozienice when he heard the expectant mother’s screams.

Springing into action, the 30-year-old dashed towards the woman who he found her lying on the ground in labour with the baby’s head already visible.

Whipping out a pair of latex gloves, the quick-thinking sergeant set about delivering the baby boy on the spot, as the woman’s dumbstruck husband watched on.

Police spokeswoman Ilona Tarczyńska said: “When the new born started to choke, he placed it in his palm and patted the child on its back.

“The boy responded by releasing his first voice.”

Sgt. Iwańczyk later said that as luck would have it he had been reading up on parenthood because he and his partner are expecting a child.Policja Kozienice/Facebook

Soon after trained medical staff from the hospital arrived on the scene and took the mother and healthy baby into the hospital.

Sgt. Iwańczyk later said that as luck would have it he had been reading up on parenthood because he and his partner are expecting a child.

The baby boy has been named Igor.

The police station’s social media has now been flooded with comments from people praising Iwańczyk for his ‘heroism’.