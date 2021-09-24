“Solidarity” to strike against CJEU decision on Turów mine

“On October 22, in connection with the situation regarding the Turów mine and power plant, there will be a protest by trade unions in front of the seat of the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) in Luxembourg,” Piotr Duda, the leader of the “Solidarity” Trade Union announced on Friday.

Mr Duda recalled that after the CJEU’s first decision in May, “Solidarity” made it clear that it does not accept the decision of the Vice President of the CJEU regarding the Turów mine and power plant.

“We must… take tough actions, because the soft ones are over,” he stressed.

He announced that on Friday, “Solidarity” decided to protest in front of the CJEU seat in Luxembourg on October 22.

“We are going to the “court of injustice” of the EU in Luxembourg to hand over the decision to close this court. Just as the other side wants to close our workplaces, mines, power plants, taking away access to electricity from us… In Luxembourg they will see the strength of the Polish worker, Polish miner,” Mr Duda stressed.

As announced at the conference, an application to the prosecutor’s office is also being prepared with a notification of the suspicion that the vice-president of the CJEU, Rosario Silva de Lapuerta, committed a crime that endangered the life and health of the inhabitants of Bogatynia and employees of the Turów mine and power plant. The application is to be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office in the coming days.

The CJEU decided on Monday that Poland is to pay a daily penalty of EUR 500,000 to the European Commission for not implementing interim measures and not stopping lignite mining at the Turów mine. After this decision, the Polish government’s spokesman Piotr Müller announced that the Polish government would not close the mine.