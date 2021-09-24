PM commemorates renowned poet’s 200th birth anniversary

On the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the birth of Cyprian Kamil Norwid, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki laid flowers under the plaque commemorating the poet’s baptism in the church in Dąbrówka, central Poland, and on his mother’s grave in the village cemetery.

“Cyprian Kamil Norwid is one of our national soothsayers who was a beacon during the time of captivity,” the Prime Minister wrote on Friday on social media, adding that “this poet may be one of the most important teachers for today’s difficult times.”

“The greatness of Norwid lies in the fact that his outlook on life is timeless, and his work can be a signpost on the way to modernity,” he pointed out.

The head of government emphasised that the poet “was able to combine tradition and its depth with looking into the future.”

“When Poland was not on the map, Norwid called for modern patriotism, i.e. one that believes that Poland can be great and good,” he emphasised, adding that the poet “was a proud Pole and European and did not forget about his roots.”

“I am grateful to everyone who brings out his poetry from the past,” the Prime Minister concluded.

Cyprian Kamil Norwid (24 September 1821 – 23 May 1883) was a nationally esteemed Polish poet, dramatist, painter, and sculptor, regarded as one of the second generations of romantics.

The poet led a tragic and often poverty-stricken life. He experienced increasing health problems, unrequited love, harsh critical reviews, and increasing social isolation. Norwid lived abroad most of his life, especially in London and Paris where he died.

Norwid’s original and non-conformist style was not appreciated in his lifetime and led to him being excluded from high society. His work was only rediscovered and appreciated by the Young Poland art movement of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

He is now considered one of the four most important Polish Romantic poets.