Parcel machines pushing couriers out of delivery sector: report

The growing popularity of parcel machines is breaking records in Polish cities, a Polish newspaper reports on Friday.

According to Rzeczpospolita, there were only 1,100 parcels machines in 2014 but, by the middle of 2021, InPost, a postal distribution company, alone already had 13,000 and was installing close to 100 machines per week.

State postal operator Poczta Polska expects to build 2,000 parcel machines by the end of 2022.

Also, PKN ORLEN, a leading player on the fuels markets, plans to build its own network at its filling stations, while the first machines for AliExpress are already appearing.

Industry experts say that the growth of automatic parcel machines is developing sustainable transport and reducing the impact of emissions on the environment.

The newspaper points out that while the COVID-19 pandemic radically increased the demand for courier services, the increase in turnover did not solve problems being faced by the industry.

According to the BIG InfoMonitor Debtors Register, among courier companies, 1,242 are either suspended or closed down with their arrears totaling PLN 63 million (EUR 13.7 million).