Poland reports 813 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 14 deaths

Poland recorded 813 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 deaths over the past 24 hours to Friday morning, against 974 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 1,258 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 1,209 recorded the day prior, including 138 patients on ventilators, against the total of 621 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 87,576 people are under quarantine. So far 2,660,438 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 37,104,651 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,340,905 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.