COVID-19: 813 new cases in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 813 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,901,674 including 165,685 still active. The number of active cases increased from 165,289 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 14 new fatalities – 2 from COVID-19 alone and 12 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,551.

According to the ministry, 87,576 people are quarantined and 2,660,438 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 165,685 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Friday, a total of 37,104,651 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,340,905 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 138 out of 621 available.

As of Friday morning, as many as 231,418,385 coronavirus cases, 4,743,067 deaths and 208,105,522 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 43,532,306, India has the second most with 33,594,803 cases and Brazil third with 21,308,178.