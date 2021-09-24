About 15,000 with third COVID-19 shot: Health Min

Around 15,000 people have already had a third COVID-19 vaccine, the deputy health minister said on Thursday.

Speaking on TVP Info, Waldemar Kraska said that people could already get a referral for an additional vaccination and that interest was growing.

“These referrals are already available. You can get vaccinated,” he said. “There are about 15,000 people already vaccinated with the third dose in Poland and we see a lot of interest on a daily basis from people who want to get a third shot,” Kraska said.

Immune-compromised people have been eligible for another vaccination since September 1, and Kraska added that seniors who have limited access to the internet could go directly to a health centre to get a referral for a vaccination.

Asked whether it was possible to get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19 simultaneously, Kraska said that injections could be made one week apart, with the first against COVID-19, and then the second against flu.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Tuesday that a third booster dose could be given six months after the full COVID-19 vaccination.

Referrals for third shots are issued to people over 50 years of age and to healthcare professionals who are in direct contact with patients. Registration for vaccination will start on September 24.