Thank you for preserving Polishness: President to Poles in US

During the Thursday meeting with the Polish community in Linden, New Jersey, President Andrzej Duda thanked it, among other things, for maintaining the traditions and language of their ancestors and supporting Poland’s efforts to join NATO. He also recognised the presence of the US armed forces in Poland as the merit of his American compatriots.

“We will never forget how the pressure of the Polish community and Poles living in the United States contributed to Poland being admitted to the North Atlantic Alliance,” he stressed.

As a merit of Poles in the USA, the president also acknowledged the fact that American soldiers are present in Poland today and cooperate with soldiers from the country. He also stressed that Poland could buy the most modern, combat-tested weapons from the United States.

Andrzej Duda also thanked the educators and priests for cultivating Polish tradition among American youth with Polish roots.

“Thank you for your efforts, for your enormous commitment, dedication, everything that you are doing so that here in the youth, in children who are successive generations of Polish Americans, Polishness will survive,” he said.

“We want people to live better in our country. I encourage you to come back, even for retirement. You are very welcome in Poland,” the President told the meeting participants, pointing to the rapid pace of development of the Polish economy.

Andrzej Duda also presented several dozen people with high state decorations for outstanding achievements in social and cultural activities, dissemination of historical knowledge, courage and other merits.

During the meeting, Adrian Kubicki, Consul General of the Republic of Poland in New York, emphasised the significant role of the Polish diaspora in small towns. He pointed to its merits in the efforts for the independence of Poland and their role in passing on the tradition to the next generations. He considered the involvement of American Poles in the life of the American community important.

Mayor of Linden emphasised the contribution of Poles to the life of his town. He noticed that they are educated, enterprising and hardworking and expressed his pride in them.