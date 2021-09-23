First hydrogen locomotive in Europe presented in Gdańsk

A prototype of the first hydrogen powered locomotive in Europe, produced by Pesa in Bydgoszcz, was presented at the 14th Trako International Railway Fair in Gdańsk.

It is the second vehicle of this type, after Chinese, in the world. Work on the zero-emission locomotive project took two years. It is capable of servicing vehicles in ports, factories and railway sidings.

The president of Pesa Bydgoszcz, Krzysztof Zdziarski, said that the new product of the plant is a zero-emission locomotive powered by a hydrogen cell and a battery.

“The locomotive will be tested, first at our company, then at the practice track in Żmigród and, at the tracks in Płock belonging to PKN Orlen,” he said.

The vehicle was constructed by engineers from a company that was on the verge of bankruptcy. Thanks to cooperation with PKN Orlen and the PKP Group, PESA is setting new tracks in rail transport.

Trako, this year’s largest International railway fair in the train industry, is held at the best moment in history for railway. The value of the investments carried out on the tracks is over EUR 16.5 mln. 650 railway stations were renovated. Over EUR 3,03 mln was allocated to the moderniSation of the PKP Intercity rolling stock.