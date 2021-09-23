Rzeszów contest taught me about many Polish artists: Carter Johnson

The most exciting part of the event was the fact that I got acquainted with the works of Polish artists less known in North America, such as Ignacy Dobrzyński and Artur Malawski, said Carter Johnson, the laureate of Stanisław Moniuszko’s 2nd International competition of Polish music in Rzeszów, southeastern Poland.

The Canadian pianist said that the contest in Rzeszów was a unique experience, as never before had he entered such a specific competition, dedicated to the music of one country. The intriguing, unfamiliar grounds and the possibility of learning something new were also the reason he decided to join the event. Nevertheless, Mr Johnson performed splendidly and, as he said, enjoyed every moment.

Carter Johnson admits that prior to the contest, he was not familiar with Moniuszko’s music at all. Yet, as he listened to the pieces played by artists performing at the event, he took a liking to his music, and found it enjoyable, although the fact that he had to learn almost all of those pieces from scratch was the most challenging part of the competition for him. All of this puts his victory in an even more spectacular light.

In the opinion of Carter Johnson, what made the Polish music he played extraordinary is the unique use of rhythm that ran throughout all the pieces. In waltzes of Stanisław Moniuszko, he also noticed influences of the school of Chopin and opera. All of this made getting to know his music fun.

Nevertheless, Mr Johnson is not a complete rookie in the field of Polish classical music. Along with Chopin and the mazurek genre, Karol Szymanowski and Witold Lutosławski are fairly well known in North America, and the Canadian musician came across their works in Rzeszów as well.

Click here to watch the full interview.