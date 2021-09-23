Budget surplus seen at end-August says fin minister

Tadeusz Kościński said the surplus resulted from January-August budget expenditure amounting to only PLN 276.7 billion (EUR 60.1 billion) while revenue for the same period came in at PLN 320.1 billion (EUR 69.5 billion).

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Poland’s budget recorded a PLN 43.4 billion (EUR 9.4 billion) surplus at the end of August, Poland’s finance minister told PAP on Thursday.

Tadeusz Kościński said the surplus resulted from January-August budget expenditure amounting to only PLN 276.7 billion (EUR 60.1 billion) while revenue for the same period came in at PLN 320.1 billion (EUR 69.5 billion).

Poland’s 2021 budget revenue is expected to be PLN 404.4 billion (EUR 87.9 billion), expenses at PLN 486.7 billion (EUR 105.8 billion), with a deficit ceiling at PLN 82.3 billion (EUR 17.9 billion).