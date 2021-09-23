Beer consumption per capita lowest in 10 years: report

Last year, beer consumption in Poland decreased to 93.6 liters per capita, which is the lowest level for 10 years, data from the State Agency for the Prevention of Alcohol-Related Problems (PARPA) showed.

“The decline in beer consumption was caused mainly by the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions associated with it, but if we look at it with a long-term perspective, we can see that the current level of consumption is the lowest over the entire decade, and there is a downward trend that has also continued this year,” said Bartłomiej Morzycki, general director of the The Union of Brewing Industry Employers in Poland.

He pointed out that the volume of beer consumption has declined for a third year in a row, and strong beers are the category that has lost out the fastest.

“At the moment, the only growing category is non-alcoholic beers, although here the growth dynamics is clearly lower than a year or two ago,” Mr Morzycki added.

In the statistics provided by PARPA, the share of beer in the percentage of alcoholic beverage consumption in 2020 stood at 53.5 percent, which translates into the lowest share of beer in the alcohol market structure since 2003.

In the opinion of Bartłomiej Morzycki, explanations include a slump in the volume of alcoholic beer, the falling degree of alcohol in beer, and the decline in strong beer sales.

According to the expert, prospects for the beer market are not optimistic. This is mainly due to the ongoing pandemic and rapidly rising production costs.

“Beer production is under strong pressure from rising costs of raw materials and packaging, mainly huge increases in the price of aluminum, energy and transport costs. In addition, there are rising labor costs,” Mr Morzycki said.

“One should also remember the increase in excise duty on flavoured beers awaiting our industry, which is related to the implementation of an EU directive,” he concluded.