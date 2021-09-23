Over 50s, medics eligible to register for third Covid-19 shot from Friday

Mueller said that the healthcare system and existing vaccination points were "well-prepared to handle this group of people who register."

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

All people over the age of 50 as well as medical personnel who are in close contact with patients can register for a third Covid-19 shot from Friday, a government spokesperson announced on Thursday.

Piotr Mueller admitted that, at the moment, it was difficult to say how many people would take up the opportunity to receive a booster dose.

“We should keep in mind that people are well-protected after the second dose of the vaccine but, nonetheless, after six months it may be worthwhile to improve the protection against the coronavirus,” he said.

He also pointed out that interest in booster shots may not be as great as it was for the initial vaccinations. “However, we’ll be running information campaigns to encourage all people who are six months past the second dose to take advantage of this opportunity,” he concluded.