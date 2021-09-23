Polish veterans follow Anders Army’s combat trail in Italy

The former soldiers of the 2nd Polish Corps set off on a nostalgic pilgrimage, following the combat trail of the unit in Italy and commemorating the 80th anniversary of the formation of General Anders’ army.

In 1941, the Army of general Anders was created in Soviet Russia, after the unexpected German invasion had suddenly turned Stalin, hitherto a partner in the Nazi crime, into an ally of the western powers.

Usually the veterans return to Italy every year. Recently, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tradition was suspended, but now they have come again to honour the memory of their colleagues who died in Italy and to pay tribute to their commander. This year, there were eight veterans of General Anders’ unit participating in the delegation.

On their way, the pilgrimage visited, among other places, Monte Cassino, the site of a bloody battle which resulted in the capture of this hilly strategic point by Polish soldiers and breaking the line of German fortifications called “The Gustav Line”. This victory allowed the allied forces to advance on Rome. In the uphill battle, 923 Polish troops lost their lives and 2,931 were wounded.

On Wednesday, the pilgrims reached Bologna – the place of the last victorious battle of the Polish 2nd Corps in the Italian campaign. Here, in the largest of the four Polish war cemeteries in Italy, more than 1,430 soldiers who fought for the liberation of the country are buried.

The ceremony of unveiling the statue of General Władysław Anders in Imola near Bologna, as well as the ceremony in Castel San Pietro Terme, liberated by the 2nd Polish Corps, concluded the pilgrimage on Thursday.