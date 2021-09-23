Polish MEP to submit parliamentary question to EC over Turów mine

I will submit a parliamentary question to the European Commission on the unlawful and ineffective decision concerning the Turów lignite mine, Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, the ruling Law and Justice party MEP announced on Thursday.

In his earlier posts on Twitter, the Polish MEP wrote that decisions made regarding the Turów mine may be made, according to the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU, “only by the Council and only unanimously, not by the CJEU [Court of Justice of the European Union]”.

“Thus, the CJEU sanctions are illegal and ineffective in Poland, because they significantly affect the structure of energy supply,” he added.

Meanwhile, government spokesman Piotr Müller told a press conference that specific proposals and a draft of the final agreement have been made in the talks concerning the Polish-Czech Turów dispute.

Among these offers is aid for the region affected by the Turów mine, “at the level of EUR 40-50 mln, depending on the stage of the talks.” The Czech ambassador to Poland has been informed about this proposal.

“We are counting on its finalisation in the near future,” Mr Müller added.

At the end of February, the Czech Republic filed a complaint against Poland regarding the expansion of the Turów lignite mine to the CJEU, together with a request for applying interim measures, that is, the suspension of mining.

In May, the CJEU ordered Poland to suspend production until the case was resolved on the merits. When Poland did not comply with the decision, the Czech Republic asked for a fine to be imposed. They demanded a fine of EUR 5 million a day. On Monday, the CJEU decided that Poland is required to pay the European Commission EUR 500,000 per day for failure to implement interim measures.