‘It was hell’, says Elbląg star after smashing quintuple iron man world record

A Polish triathlete has smashed the world record for the quintuple iron man.

Robert Karaś from Elbląg in the north of Poland, achieved his feat in Mexico this week with the record setting time of 67 hours 58 minutes and 1 second.

Having begun his journey in León on Saturday the 33-year-old travelled over 1,000 km including 19 km of swimming, 900 km of cycling and 211 km of running before finishing in Manuel Doblado Guanajuato on Tuesday.

Smashing the previous record by 4 hours and 41 minutes, Karaś also set a number of other records along his way including a 19 km swim in 4 hours 38 minutes and 35 seconds, and beating previous world record holder Richard Jung’s time of 41 hours 34 minutes and 4 seconds in bike and swim events with a staggering time of 36 hours 43 minutes and 38 seconds.

The competitors who flocked from all over the world were not just tested by the long distance but the harsh weather conditions and the difficult terrain in Mexico.

Karaś added: “I came to Mexico with the goal of breaking the world record. The plan was made. It was a struggle with time, the local climatic conditions and, as always, with myself.

“I didn’t have much time to acclimatize in Mexico, so I’m even happier with the result. There is time ahead of me to set myself new sporting challenges.”

Despite the victory, and taking the world record, Karaś said: "It was hell. It cannot be compared to any other run. It was 100 times worse than ever before."

One of the key challenges of the competition was the altitude, taking place 2,000 metres above sea level where oxygen is sparser. The route was also unsecured and feral dogs have been known to attack competitors before.

After finishing the race Karaś was found to have a sprained ankle and multiple abrasions from the unforgiven terrain. Luckily for the star athlete, his girlfriend, actress and singer, Agnieszka Włodarczyk was on hand to celebrate with him and take care of him.

Writing on her Instagram she congratulated her partner by saying: “My Love for Life, Robert Karaś, has just become the WORLD RECORDER at the FIVE TIME IRONMAN distance💪👏 Baby you are the best and ours.”

Karaś already holds the records for best times in the double and triple ultra-triathlons setting the triple record in Lensahn, Germany in 2018 with a time of 30 hours, 48 minutes and 57 seconds and the double record in Panevėžys, Lithuania in 2019 with a time of 18 hours, 44 minutes and 38 seconds.

The couple welcomed their first child together in July this year.

No stranger to breaking world record times while competing in ultra-triathlons Karaś already holds the records for best times in the double and triple ultra-triathlons setting the triple record in Lensahn, Germany in 2018 with a time of 30 hours, 48 minutes and 57 seconds and the double record in Panevėžys, Lithuania in 2019 with a time of 18 hours, 44 minutes and 38 seconds.

A typical triathlon consists of 1.9km swimming, 90 km on the bike and 21.1 km running while an ironman consist of 3.9 km swimming, 180.2 km on the bike and 42.2 km of running.