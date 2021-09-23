We benefit in all areas of European integration, not only in transfers: Official

“Poland’s profits from European integration are 10 times higher than the positive balance of direct transfers; it is important to put the common market at the center of thinking about the EU’s strategic autonomy,” said Minister for EU Affairs Konrad Szymański during the conference on the future of the EU at the office of the Prime Minister.

In a speech opening the conference on the EU’s international challenges he stated that very often in public discussions, membership of the Union is reduced to financial transfers. He emphasized that transfers bring Poland real benefits, but as the country becomes richer, their role will weaken.

“Poland’s profits from European integration in the area of ​​trade integration and trade flows are about ten times higher than this extremely positive balance of direct transfers. We benefit in all areas of European integration, not only in transfers,” said Mr Szymański.

The Minister for EU Affairs assured that Poland is not only a recipient, but also a giver of economic growth in the EU and security, especially on the eastern border of the Community.

“We all earn on the common market, which is why it is so important to put the common market at the centre of thinking about the strategic autonomy of the EU for the future. This is the key to the Polish position and in this area nothing has changed since the beginning of Poland’s membership in the European Union,” he said.