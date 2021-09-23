COVID-19: 974 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 974 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,900,862 including 165,289 still active. The number of active cases was 164,525 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 14 new fatalities – three from COVID-19 alone and 11 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in the country increased to 75,537.

According to the ministry, a total of 86,107 people are quarantined and 2,660,036 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 165,289 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Thursday, a total of 37,073,097 vaccine doses have been administered. 19,320,780 people have been fully vaccinated so far.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 133 out of 613 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 230,944,162 coronavirus cases, 4,734,191 deaths and 207,636,250 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 43,404,877. India has the second most with 33,563,421 cases and Brazil third with 21,283,567.