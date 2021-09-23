Labour agencies face shortage of Ukrainian workers: report

“While the number of workers from east of the Polish border is at a record high, employment agencies still cannot fill all vacancies,” the “Rzeczpospolita” daily wrote on Thursday.

“While earlier we sought clients, today the greatest challenge is gaining workers,” Krzysztof Inglot, president of the Personnel Service employment agency, which specialises in recruiting Ukrainian staff, told the newspaper.

He added that his agency has almost 2,500 orders for Ukrainian workers for the coming weeks, more than double the number of available candidates.

“Rzeczpospolita” reported that other recruitment agencies specialising in foreign workers are experiencing similar problems and fear that in the Q4 2021 the situation will be worse due to demand for seasonal labour.

“Our agency currently has about 2,000 vacancies,” Tomasz Bogdevic, director general of Gremi Personnel, told “Rzeczpospolita.” “Although workers from Ukraine are coming in all the time, they don’t satisfy market demand.”

Tomasz Dudka, managing director of Otto Work Force in Central Europe, said 513,000 foreigners currently hold a long-term residence permit in Poland. That is 10,000 more than a month ago, “Rzeczpospolita” wrote, mostly due to a greater number of Ukrainians (287,000).

“Records have been noted by ZUS (the Social Insurance Institution) where at the end of June the number of foreigners grew by more than one third over the year to almost 819,000, three quarters of them are Ukrainians,” the newspaper wrote.