Poland reports 974 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 14 deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 974 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 deaths over the past 24 hours to Thursday morning, against 882 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 1,209 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 1,179 recorded the day prior, including 133 patients on ventilators, against the total of 613 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 86,107 people are under quarantine. So far 2,660,036 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 37,073,097 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,320,780 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.